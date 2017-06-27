Asus has been unusually inactive on the smartphone release front so far this year, perhaps spending a little too much time optimizing the novel hardware and software of the Google Tango-powered and Daydream-compatible ZenFone AR.

But we’re pretty sure another onslaught of confusing next-gen ZenFones is right around the corner, with at least five new different model numbers discovered on a random list of Google Play supported devices.

Unfortunately, we know nothing about the version that sounds the most exciting and powerful. We’ll keep an eye on the impending Asus Z01GD, aka ZenFone 4 Pro, to see if it pops up in any plausible online reports, benchmarking databases or at the typical certification agencies.

Speaking of benchmarks, the Z01M that’s apparently set to launch under the ZenFone 4 Selfie name is essentially guaranteed to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage space, 16MP rear-facing camera and 12MP front shooter after paying GFXBench a visit just yesterday.

The same reliable source of technically confidential information on unreleased gadgets has revealed in recent months that the X00ID and A006, aka ZenFone 4 Max and 4V, sport 5.5-inch 720p and 5.2-inch 1080p screens respectively.

The ZenFone 4 Max will further provide modest specs like Snapdragon 435 processing power, a 13MP main cam and 5MP selfie snapper, but also 3 decent gigs of RAM. Meanwhile, the Asus ZenFone 4V seemingly ups the ante to a Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4GB RAM and 21MP rear shooter. Wait, could the V stand for Verizon?

No idea, and we don’t know what to expect from the Z01KD, aka ZE554KL, aka “regular” ZenFone 4 either.