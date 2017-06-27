iOS

Only 4 million iPhone 8 units might be ready in time for a September launch, and it’s all Samsung’s fault

Contents
Advertisement

Apple appears to be risking a lot by cooking up an iPhone 8 (or X) anniversary edition with a never-before-seen design on Cupertino’s mobile devices. It’s an understandable gamble, given the redundant look of last year’s 7 and 7 Plus, as well as the competition’s great recent strides in the fight against bezels.

But it’s still a shot in the dark from Apple in many ways, as the supply chain seems hardly ready for a hugely popular iPhone with a radical new design. That glass back sounds tricky to manufacture in ample numbers by the typical launch window, not to mention truly game-changing components and features like in-screen fingerprint scanners or 3D facial recognition systems.

Oh, and let’s not forget the “edge-to-edge” OLED panels that Samsung is expected to exclusively provide this year. Although the Galaxy S8 and S8+ already sport such sharp, sleek, “Infinity” displays without keeping buyers waiting, anonymous “industry sources” just told Digitimes only 3-4 million “OLED-based new iPhone devices will be ready for shipping” before September.

That’s definitely better than 0, but let’s be honest, no one’s super-excited about the LCD iPhone 7s and 7s Plus also due out in September, only with lower prices and more “familiar” designs. Thus, it’s safe to predict superlative iPhone 8 demand right off the bat, even at $1,000+ a pop.

3 or 4 million units are a small fraction of how much the 6s and 6s Plus sold in their opening weekend alone a couple of years ago, so it could be a disastrous start for arguably Apple’s most highly anticipated product in ages. Hopefully, these rumors won’t pan out in the end.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
27%
Like It
18%
Want It
9%
Had It
9%
Hated It
36%
Source
Digitimes
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone X, LCD, News, OLED, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).