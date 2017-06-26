The first Apple Store in Taiwan opens doors July 1

Apple has its eyes on Asia with additional first-party stores in China and the first retail spot right up against Samsung headquarters in South Korea. Another appealing “first” in the short term is the Apple Store set to open up in the Taipei 101 tower in the capital of Taiwan.

Focus Taiwan reports the location will open up within the lower commercial levels of the 452-meter skyscraper at 11am local time on July 1 and would appeal to city dwellers as well as international tourists. A decorative paper cutting ceremony will kick off the first store hours while most other days, the space will hold Today at Apple learning events. And of course, customers will be able to purchase electronics and accessories as well.

The opening will make way for Apple’s 496th store and 18th market in its retail portfolio.