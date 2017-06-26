The world’s largest PC manufacturer is still finding it hard to achieve success in the highly competitive, crucial smartphone business, despite experimenting with no less than three brands in recent years, and its slice of a shrinking global tablet pie can’t feel satisfactory either.

But none of that is stopping Lenovo from throwing numerous Moto handhelds, high and low-end, as well as a wide range of Android and Windows slates and convertibles against the wall to see what sticks.

Back in late February, at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, the largely budget-friendly Lenovo Tab 4 lineup was unveiled with moderate fanfare, and families around the world were promised May availability.

Unfortunately, it’s only now that two of the four Android Nougat pads aiming to bring kids and parents together go up for pre-order stateside. The more premium-built and powerful Tab 4 8 Plus and 10 Plus are still nowhere to be found, and it’s also unclear when functionality-enhancing accessories will come to market.

For the time being, you can pay Amazon or Newegg $129.99 for the “standard” Lenovo Tab 4 8, no Kid’s Pack or Bluetooth keyboard included, and expect delivery “within 2 to 5 weeks” or starting June 30 respectively.

The same goes for the non-Plus 10-inch Tab 4, which costs $179.99, with features shared by the two forgettable mid-rangers including Snapdragon 425 processors, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and 7.1 Nougat software. Needless to point out the difference in screen size, though the resolution is identical (1280 x 800 pixels), and of course, the bigger tablet packs the larger battery (7000 vs. 4850mAh).