Android

iPhone X dummy assembled leaks, Google Pixel 2 screen size & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for hot devices like the LG G6 or the LG V20. Then we discuss the launch of the public beta for iOS 11. A Rose Pink Samsung Galaxy S8+ follows as we notice that Taiwan is already getting one. Then we discuss the possible screen size of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL 2. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8, or iPhone X and what we might expect from its possible design.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Unlocked LG G6, V20 and G5 hit new all-time low prices on eBay: $420, $370 and $230
tvOS 11, iOS 11 public beta 1 now out and ready to install
Rose Pink Samsung Galaxy S8+ arrives to charm the ladies… of Taiwan only
Walleye and Taimen will be 5-inch and 6-inch Pixel 2 devices
iPhone 8 dummy leaks are taken to the next level to illustrate likely design

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Android, iOS, News, Pocketnow Daily, Video
, , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!