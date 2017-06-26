Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for hot devices like the LG G6 or the LG V20. Then we discuss the launch of the public beta for iOS 11. A Rose Pink Samsung Galaxy S8+ follows as we notice that Taiwan is already getting one. Then we discuss the possible screen size of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL 2. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8, or iPhone X and what we might expect from its possible design.

– Unlocked LG G6, V20 and G5 hit new all-time low prices on eBay: $420, $370 and $230

– tvOS 11, iOS 11 public beta 1 now out and ready to install

– Rose Pink Samsung Galaxy S8+ arrives to charm the ladies… of Taiwan only

– Walleye and Taimen will be 5-inch and 6-inch Pixel 2 devices

– iPhone 8 dummy leaks are taken to the next level to illustrate likely design