LG Innotek may provide Apple with flexible printed circuit boards for the next big iPhones. And by “next big iPhones,” we mean next year’s iPhones.

The Korea Economic Daily reports from industry insiders that the company has a new flexible PCB design ready to go for Apple, should the company desire them for 2018’s flagships.

LG is competing against Samsung in drafting a new design. While Korea’s top chaebol was able to produce a flexible PCB compatible to the Galaxy S6 edge‘s curved OLED display, current flexible panels apparently need new PCBs to go along with them. LG also designed and sold two flexible phones using plastic OLED displays.

Rumors have taken down hopes that the iPhone 8’s OLED flex would be able to work on corners due to lamination problems with the capacitive touch sensor layer. We suspect that further optimizations could be made to accommodate those corners.

In any case, the OLED display racket is still running hot between LG’s upstart operation and Samsung’s established storefront.