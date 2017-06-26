tvOS 11, iOS 11 public beta 1 now out and ready to install
Apple has rolled out its public beta programs for tvOS 11 and iOS 11, both set to officially debut in the fall.
While iOS 11 for the iPhone will feature several interface design edits, iPad users will have more drastic additions focused on multitasking. Sweeping changes include a new, faster file system with the inclusion of a directory browser application and Apple Pay improvements.
To avoid confusion, here’s the complete list of of iOS devices that will be compatible with iOS 11.
iPhone
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 5s
iPad
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd Gen.)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st Gen.)
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air
- iPad (5th Gen.)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 2
iPod
- iPod touch (6th Gen.)
Two developer beta releases have already been put out. While the public beta is crafted with the intention of showing off stable new features, you should hold off on installing the software on daily driver software. All that said, head to this link below this article and sign in with your Apple ID. You should backup your iOS state using iTunes before going to this link through your iOS device to load the update.
tvOS testers, you’ll pull into the “Software Updates” section of your system settings and turn on the ability to “Get Public Beta Updates”. You’ll also need an iOS 11 device and the Feedback Assistant app — it goes without saying the same for iPad and iPhone owners. Devices featuring iOS 8.1.3 will be automatically pull down an over-the-air update package.
Expect to wait a little bit before you can get a first crack at macOS High Sierra.