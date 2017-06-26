In keeping with its name, as well as multiple promises made since taking over production and distribution of Nokia phones late last year, HMD Global continues to expand to more and more territories worldwide, finally reaching the paramount US market today.

Technically, the Android Nougat-powered Nokia 6 isn’t up for grabs stateside yet, but it’s now officially slated to make its “highly anticipated” local debut in “early” July 2017 on Amazon.com.

No words on the equally smart, lower-end 3 and 5 handhelds, while the “dumb” new 3310 is still not technologically equipped for many developed countries from a cellular standpoint.

Priced at $229 in a GSM unlocked configuration, the Nokia 6 is fully compatible with T-Mobile’s network, “partially” supported on AT&T when it comes to 4G LTE speeds (no Band 29 or 30 connectivity), and impossible to use with Sprint or Verizon.

Well, at least HMD is open and unequivocal about that “little” detail right off the bat, bringing dual SIM functionality to America, for what it’s worth. Initially, you’ll only be able to pick up Matte Black or Silver flavors from Amazon, with Tempered Blue and Copper colors available “later this summer.”

No snazzy Arte Black edition for you, it seems, and no 4GB RAM or 64GB internal storage space. Just 3 and 32 gigs respectively, with a microSD card slot also in tow, plus a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 16MP rear-facing camera, 8MP selfie shooter, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound enhancements, 3000 mAh battery, and fingerprint recognition.

The Nokia 6 is quite the looker too, with a premium design “crafted from a single block of 6000-series aluminium”, though some of you may not want to hurry and settle for less than HMD’s finest.