While Gmail hasn’t been able to elude the occasional security breach, privacy controversy, class action lawsuit, outage and various other minor issues harming its worldwide appeal, the general reliability of Google’s email client and its rivals’ colossal missteps have helped it stay comfortably on top of a highly competitive market.

There are now over 1.2 billion people globally that use Gmail (at least) on a monthly basis, and your biggest concern regarding possible invasion of privacy when exchanging electronic mail is permanently put to rest at long last.

No more Gmail content “used or scanned for any ads personalization”, according to a company blog post written by Google Cloud SVP Diane Greene, at least not after a major change in consumer service policies that will be carried out “later this year.”

For some reason, the search giant’s enterprise-focused G Suite platform, previously known as Google Apps for Work and Google Apps for Your Domain, already included a version of Gmail that conducted no “ads personalization”, whereas the vast majority of users were constantly being surveilled. By machines, not humans, of course, and for fairly innocent purposes, but still, the email scanning itself made a lot of consumers nervous, and the difference from the business product was confusing everyone.

That’s no longer the case, with the two Gmails now “closely aligned” in Google’s mission to “keep privacy and security paramount as we continue to innovate.” But just because you won’t be served ads based on “keywords” found in private email conservations anymore, that doesn’t mean you’ll stop seeing web banners altogether. Big G will continue to try displaying “personalized” such material, relying on data collected from YouTube, your search history or general browsing habits.