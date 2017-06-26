FCC lets OneWeb into US market for satellite internet service

The future of the internet may truly be wireless and it might not just be SpaceX that will take us there.

The FCC has granted market access to OneWeb, which plans on launching 720 small satellites into orbit at altitudes “closer to Earth than any satellite has ever before.”

“We hope to approve many more constellations because we know that the more companies compete, the more consumers win,” said FCC chairman Ajit Pai.

Service, based from the United Kingdom, will be delivered through 11/14GHz and 20/30GHz bands globally. The FCC is just one agency of many that OneWeb will have to seek approval from to operate as it intends around the world. The company aims to start a pilot program by next year and initiate commercial service in 2019 through all conventional 3GPP mediums and Wi-Fi.

In an order, the commission has also laid out what licenses satellite companies will need to provide broadband services.