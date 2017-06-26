While T-Mobile may be able to brag about what it can provide every Tuesday, AT&T’s prepaid carrier — Cricket Wireless — is giving its customers chances at a big break. You know, the customers that typically most need a break that would come to a prepaid carrier.

It’s Cricket Rewards Week from today until Friday, June 30. It’s an annual event that lets subscribers spend their Cricket Rewards points on big discounts on their monthly service, local Color Run registration and WWE Network subscriptions.

Daily sweepstakes are also available with top prizes like a Galaxy S8 or the grand prize of two tickets for a House of Blues Entertainment venue show in 2017.

Cricket is also letting users rack up points by enrolling in the Cricket Rewards app in the first place (that’s a hefty 10,000 points off the bat), watching a video, referring friends to the carrier and paying the bill at a store. They can even donate points to charities.

Full details and the app download site can be found below this story.