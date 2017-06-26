BlackBerry has announced its best quarterly income in six years, but investors still aren’t impressed.

That’s because revenues have continued their six-year long constant decline from $5.56 billion in the company’s last fiscal quarter of 2011 to just $235 million this first quarter of 2018. Sequential and year-off comparisons obviously aren’t good numbers: 18 percent and 41 percent down, respectively.

Still, Waterloo has the arbitration settlement with Qualcomm to thank. It reported an $815 million partial deposit with another $125 million still due its way. That propped net income to $671 million, besting the loss recorded a year ago by exactly $1 million and up sequentially from a loss of $47 million.

BlackBerry and its hardware associate, TCL, have been proclaiming success with the new KEYone, which went for sale on the very last day of the fiscal quarter, May 31. While future quarters may play positively with that development, the last quarter reflects the drag left behind by the DTEK60 and DTEK50 releases.

Still, future results can’t speak for the ghosts of revenue past: both BBRY on the NASDAQ and BB on the Toronto exchange wrapped Friday trading down about 12.2 percent.