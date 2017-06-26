Best Buy has Samsung Notebook 9 Pro from $1,100

A stylus can make any laptop look much more alien than it is. Samsung knew that in making the Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro and is doing it again with the Notebook 9 Pro.

After pushing them out onto the Computex stage, the two laptops with 15W Kaby Lake Intel Core i7 processors, 360-degree positionable 2K displays and aforementioned S Pen styli are on sale from Best Buy. As promised, the 13.3-inch version comes in at a hefty $1,099.99 while the 15-inch model with the AMD Radeon 540 GPU is at $1,299.99.

Customers can trade in “any working laptop at a participating Best Buy store” from now until July 15 and receive a $75 credit towards a Notebook 9 Pro and an in-store gift card valued at $75 or more.

Depending on your location in the US, in-store pickup and courier delivery will get the product in your hands within the week.