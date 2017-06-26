Android

AT&T and T-Mobile play in LTE-LAA sandbox to aggregate unlicensed, licensed beams

Contents
Advertisement

Testing of LTE Licensed Assisted Access (or LTE-LAA) is underway with AT&T conducting work in San Francisco and T-Mobile in Los Angeles. LTE-LAA is a carrier aggregation technology that mates streams from licensed (owned) and unlicensed (free-to-use) spectrum.

AT&T recorded a 650Mbps maximum downlink. It’s hoping to combine LTE-LAA into its 5G Evolution network (more like 4.5G) in the near future.

T-Mobile disclosed that it was able to pull together 80MHz of spectrum to deliver 741Mbps download speeds. The Un-carrier is rolling out its LTE-U towers in Bellvue, Washington; Brooklyn; Dearborn, Michigan; Las Vegas; Richardson, Texas; and Simi Valley, California, with other cities soon to light up. As predicated by the FCC, that spectrum lines up against the upper Wi-Fi band range within 5GHz territory.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
60%
Like It
20%
Want It
20%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
AT&T, carrier, LTE, LTE-LAA, LTE-U, News, T-Mobile, test, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.