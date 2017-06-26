Android O picture-in-picture mode now works with video on Chrome

If you’ve got the Android O beta on your Nexus or Pixel device, you can now have video playing off of Chrome set to picture-in-picture mode.

That means that if you decided to hop out of the Chrome app, you’ll be left with whatever video feed’s on it, be it Vimeo or YouTube in the browser. We tried some Twitch live streaming, though, and found failure there. Your mileage may vary.

Multitasking on Android O can now feature split-screen apps as well as picture-in-picture video simultaneously. The finalized release should come for the above devices sometime in August.