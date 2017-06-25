Walleye and Taimen will be 5-inch and 6-inch Pixel 2 devices

The second generation of Google’s Pixel phones will reportedly feature 5- and 6-inch displays, one source to XDA-Developers claims.

The smaller device, codenamed “walleye,” will keep the traditional full HD resolution display at 4.97 inches across. The 3.5mm headphone jack will be left out in favor of stereo speakers. Otherwise, you should expect a lookalike design to the original Pixel with the same size bezels. There will be a 64GB model available. As with both Pixel devices, HTC is being tapped to make this Pixel 2.

“Taimen,” meanwhile, will use a 5.99-inch OLED panel at quad HD resolution. There will only be one rear camera on the device and 128GB of storage to keep those pictures tucked in. While bezels will be reduced from last year’s Pixel XL model, you’ll also see the same general look to the slab — though the fingerprint sensor will not be enclosed by the glass on the rear side. There’s chatter around LG, who will provide the screens for this device, manufacturing the device itself.

LG is working on new facilities for OLED smartphone screen production. Google is rumored to have paid for a reserve of stock for this device.

Speaking of fingerprint sensors, Google’s “Imprint” branding is said to remain, but it is currently being referenced under different iterations: LG has called the feature “Nexus Imprint” in its software (the LG-made Nexus 5X featured that branding) while HTC is using the contemporary “Pixel Imprint”. In all likelihood, if Google doesn’t decide to call its fingerprint thing something else, LG will probably move over to that “Pixel Imprint” wordmark.

Both phones will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 4GB of RAM.