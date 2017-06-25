Amazon UK had Honor 9 pre-orders out a tad early, wethinks

After a flurry of activity, Amazon.co.uk has closed the pre-order window on the newest mid-range smartphone offering from Huawei’s prime sub-brand, the Honor 9. The deletion of all pictures from the product entry indicates that the product listing was not supposed to be published in the first place.

With upgraded specs from the already-decent Honor 8 and the same stunning refracted glass look, the Honor 9 went up for pre-orders just two weeks after its launch in China for £379.99. The phone only came in the blue trim and with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As of this post, it is not certain if the 6/128GB model will also come along eventually.

Huawei is due to hold another event in Berlin on June 27 to clear up the retail push on this and other recent products it has introduced. We suppose you should get your mouses ready then.