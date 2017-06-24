Holding the OnePlus 5 high on your TechAltar? | #PNWeekly 258

It was OnePlus 5 launch week and you’ve probably seen a few too many videos on the darn thing before it even launched. Like it or not, we’ve all added to the hype train of this phone from a company that seems to have slammed its way to an inner cranny of our hearts in the critical circles of mobile technology.

Let’s try and weigh ourselves down a bit, shall we? We have Marton Barcza, the man behind TechAltar and some well-informed rants and explainers, on this week right after a chock full of iPhone news of all sorts, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:15pm Eastern on June 22nd (coming soon), or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 258

Recording Date

June 22, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Marton Barcza (TechAltar)

News Summary

(4:21)

The news delivered in just a few minutes and a good dose of discussion.

OnePlus 5 Alive

(38:00)

•

