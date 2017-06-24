Holding the OnePlus 5 high on your TechAltar? | #PNWeekly 258
It was OnePlus 5 launch week and you’ve probably seen a few too many videos on the darn thing before it even launched. Like it or not, we’ve all added to the hype train of this phone from a company that seems to have slammed its way to an inner cranny of our hearts in the critical circles of mobile technology.
Let’s try and weigh ourselves down a bit, shall we? We have Marton Barcza, the man behind TechAltar and some well-informed rants and explainers, on this week right after a chock full of iPhone news of all sorts, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the video recorded from 3:15pm Eastern on June 22nd (coming soon), or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 258
Recording Date
June 22, 2017
Hosts
Guest
News Summary
(4:21)
The news delivered in just a few minutes and a good dose of discussion.
- 2,000 pixels per inch on a next-gen Gear VR?
- Nokia eats up Withings brand
- Razer sets up shop with Three HK
- The Note 8 expected out in late August
- Verizon deal for RV trippers cut down
- Virgin Mobile sires a new iPhone-only strategy
- Memory chips now on a backlog because of iPhone 8
- Touch ID on the iPhone 8‘s getting weird
OnePlus 5 Alive
(38:00)
- We were at the OnePlus 5 New York pop-up event in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan
- Some of the recent controversies surrounding the OnePlus 5
- Pocketnow OnePlus 5 coverage: video review | Real Audio Review | Real Camera Review | Top 5 features | vs Galaxy S8+ | vs OnePlus 3T
- TechAltar’s OnePlus 5 rant | Enthusiast brands rant
See you soon!