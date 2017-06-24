Android

Holding the OnePlus 5 high on your TechAltar? | #PNWeekly 258

Contents
Advertisement

It was OnePlus 5 launch week and you’ve probably seen a few too many videos on the darn thing before it even launched. Like it or not, we’ve all added to the hype train of this phone from a company that seems to have slammed its way to an inner cranny of our hearts in the critical circles of mobile technology.

Let’s try and weigh ourselves down a bit, shall we? We have Marton Barcza, the man behind TechAltar and some well-informed rants and explainers, on this week right after a chock full of iPhone news of all sorts, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:15pm Eastern on June 22nd (coming soon), or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 258

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

June 22, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Marton Barcza (TechAltar)

 

News Summary

(4:21)

The news delivered in just a few minutes and a good dose of discussion.

OnePlus 5 Alive

(38:00)

On top: Marton Barcza, TechAltar Bottom, from left: Tiffany Harden, Dennis Blake, Alan Robinson, Daniel Constant, Christopher Chin, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei

See you soon!

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Galaxy Note 8, Gear VR, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone Edition, iPhone X, Nextbit, Nokia, OnePlus, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OUYA, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, Razer, Samsung, Steel HR, Three, Touch ID, Verizon, Video, Virgin Mobile, Withings
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.