ZeniMax wants to double the damages from Oculus and get a Rift sales ban

ZeniMax is looking to either put an injunction on all Oculus product sales or claim double the damages it was awarded in its lawsuit against the Facebook-owned VR venture.

In a judgment proposal, if a court ordered ban isn’t handed down, ZeniMax is looking to claim 20 percent of Oculus’s Rift hardware sales revenue for the next ten years. It also wants to double the $500 million it was awarded in the verdict.

ZeniMax was able to convince the jury in a federal court in Texas that Oculus had stolen and infringed on the company’s materials in the creation and operation of its Rift VR headset. The firm is currently also pursuing Oculus partner Samsung.

Oculus responded against the proposal and argued in a motion for a new trial that the damages should go down to $50 million.

