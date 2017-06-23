Android

Xiaomi Mi Max updated with Android 7.0 Nougat and MIUI 8.5

Contents
Advertisement

The original Xiaomi Mi Max from last year is getting hurrahs with some units now getting into MIUI 8.5.1 on top of Android 7.0 Nougat.

A post from the Facebook Group “Greek Xiaomi Lovers” — linked below this article — has snapshots of the changelog and the build name updates. While there are UI switches to make certain settings a lot easier and performance enhancements under the hood. Users can lock apps into place for split-screen mode and now have the option to blank out notifications on the lock screen.

The OTA seems to be on the mainline model with 3GB of RAM, not on the Prime one with 4GB.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Facebook
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.0, Android Nougat, Mi Max, MIUI, News, Software Update, Xiaomi
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.