Xiaomi Mi Max updated with Android 7.0 Nougat and MIUI 8.5
The original Xiaomi Mi Max from last year is getting hurrahs with some units now getting into MIUI 8.5.1 on top of Android 7.0 Nougat.
A post from the Facebook Group “Greek Xiaomi Lovers” — linked below this article — has snapshots of the changelog and the build name updates. While there are UI switches to make certain settings a lot easier and performance enhancements under the hood. Users can lock apps into place for split-screen mode and now have the option to blank out notifications on the lock screen.
The OTA seems to be on the mainline model with 3GB of RAM, not on the Prime one with 4GB.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%