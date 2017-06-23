A flash sale has hit the Sony Xperia XA1 on Amazon in the United States, but it may only last as long as the stock does.

From this post, only one black unit is available at the discounted $249 price tag, down 17 percent from its typical $299.99 that the gold and pink colors are currently running for. As a refresher, the phone comes with a 23-megapixel main camera and a 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

We don’t know if the black color will continue to run with the discount after more stock comes in, but if you like raw pixel power in your smartphone cameras, you should definitely consider this mid-ranger. After all, it’s only been nearly two months since its release in the country.

On the opposite end of the budget spectrum, the Xperia XZ Premium has only just started to come online for sales.