Samsung Galaxy Note 8 hefty price, LG V30 features & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Google’s new VR strategy with VR180 on YouTube. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active and how benchmarks reveal interesting details. The OnePlus 5 is net as it seems there is still another variant being prepared to launch. The LG V30 follows as we hear rumors of its possible specifications and features. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and its possible price tag.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Google takes a step back to make VR content creation practical and cheap with VR180 technology
Fresh Samsung Galaxy S8 Active benchmark lists weird screen resolution and aspect ratio
It’s not here yet, but a gold OnePlus 5 version should be in the pipeline
‘Sources’ say LG V30 will feature wireless charging (standard?), dual camera and rear fingerprint sensor
Galaxy Note 8 pricing, release date leaked along with Samsung’s conservative calculations

