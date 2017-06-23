OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T: A 6 Month Phone Upgrade? (Video)

Looking at OnePlus with drooling lips? Maybe you’re already on that chain and want to move a couple links up? Good news for both of you: both the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 look to be good choices either way you slice it. And it’ll be especially good if you’re able to somehow snatch a 3T from the marketplace.

But is there reason for hullabaloo if you own a 3T looking off to the 5 with jealousy? Especially if you’ve paid the exact same dollar amount for a OnePlus 3T with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as others did for a OnePlus 5 with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage — hey, we don’t judge your priorities.

Are the memory disks, the cameras, the whole vibes of these phones different enough to split your hairs? Let’s answer that. Juan Carlos Bagnell has our comparison.