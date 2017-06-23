Android

OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T: A 6 Month Phone Upgrade? (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

Looking at OnePlus with drooling lips? Maybe you’re already on that chain and want to move a couple links up? Good news for both of you: both the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 look to be good choices either way you slice it. And it’ll be especially good if you’re able to somehow snatch a 3T from the marketplace.

But is there reason for hullabaloo if you own a 3T looking off to the 5 with jealousy? Especially if you’ve paid the exact same dollar amount for a OnePlus 3T with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as others did for a OnePlus 5 with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage — hey, we don’t judge your priorities.

Are the memory disks, the cameras, the whole vibes of these phones different enough to split your hairs? Let’s answer that. Juan Carlos Bagnell has our comparison.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
36%
Like It
29%
Want It
7%
Had It
14%
Hated It
14%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Comparison, dual camera, OnePlus, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, ram, Specs, Video
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.