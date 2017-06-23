HTC U11 Edge Sense updates will let you zoom in and pick up

Gimmick? Maybe so. But you’ve gotta get the hardware to get all the software that comes along with it. In the case of the HTC U11, it’s that squeeze-based feature, Edge Sense.

Right now, Edge Sense by default turns on the camera and then triggers the shutter. With the Edge Sense app, users can squeeze lightly or brusquely to open up different apps. But HTC is teasing several new implementations of that squeeze UI in several different Google and native apps.

We’re continuing to expand what Edge Sense is capable of — take an early look at what’s on the roadmap. #NeverStopImproving pic.twitter.com/IgdJZOX1AU — HTC USA (@HTCUSA) June 23, 2017

You can zoom into your Google Maps or Google Photos view, get a quick look at the monthly view on the Calendar, answer and drop calls, cut alarms off and even stop and resume YouTube videos — well, YouTube was on the video above, but it any video source could just as well be paused.

And HTC is soliciting your feature requests, too.