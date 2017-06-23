The iPhone 8 may not be the only major smartphone that will get past a century mark in pricing this year. According to a source to VentureBeat‘s Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is to launch in Europe late in September with a price of €999.

Many of the same design motifs as seen on this year’s S8 releases will be here, such as the back-mounted fingerprint sensor (though it apparently is better spaced away from the camera system), the same 10nm systems-on-a-chip, curved edge 18.5:9 Infinity Display. DeX dock support will be on board.

But at 6.3 inches in diameter, the device won’t be much bigger than the Galaxy S8+. On the same point of relevance, the Note 8 battery’s capacity will be reduced by about 6 percent at 3,300mAh. Even with a slightly larger chassis, there will be more components inside of a Note than an S-series phone, like an S Pen stylus.

That said, a bevy of positive changes are on the table, too. 6GB of RAM will be offered not as an option, but standard, matching Samsung’s frontier device in this category, the Galaxy C9 Pro. Dual 12-megapixel camera sensors, each individually optically stabilized, will be oriented horizontally and placed in its usual position next to the flash and heart rate monitoring modules.

The S Pen will receive more tricks than ever like instant access to sentence-input translation and currency conversion. The Always-On Display can now supposedly showcase handwritten notes.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected out in black, blue and gold. €999 price tag, while visually shocking, makes sense next to the €799 MSRP of the Galaxy S8 and the €899 found for the S8+.

If Samsung carries all of this out, the company will be walking a tightrope, as ever. Can it maintain its strength of prestige for the line while leaving behind the explosive batteries that triggered multinational recalls? Are the quality of upgrades (or lack thereof) going to be important in that calculus? We may first learn of this with a late August Unpacked event.