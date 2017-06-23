Both Huawei and LG have taken decidedly sportier approaches in their Android Wear efforts this year, but when it comes to truly confronting the wilderness, you may need one of Casio’s “Smart Outdoor Watches” to escape unscathed.

Now, a tech sequel is almost always better than the original, and while the Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 only alters and upgrades a few things about its predecessor, it’s currently by far our top recommendation for rugged smartwatch enthusiasts.

The big problem is obviously the second-gen’s exorbitant price, and it doesn’t look like deals and discounts are very close-by. After all, it’s only now that we see the 2016-released Casio WSD-F10 marked down from a $400 MSRP to as little as $309.85.

You probably want to hurry though, as the manufacturer no longer sells this “ancient” variant itself, and some third-party retailers (for instance, Best Buy) appear to have run out of inventory.

Pulled from the US Google Store nearly eight months ago, the super-robust, 50-meter water-resistant WSD-F10 got its Android Wear 2.0 update way back in March. It should be both silky smooth and constantly aware of your extreme exercising therefore, starting at $310 on Amazon (for the time being) in an all-black configuration.

If you’re looking for a little extra flair, a red-strapped model costs $323.36 at the time of writing, while green and orange flavors are likely not worth it.