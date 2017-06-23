iOS

Canada rumored next on the list for 32GB iPhone 6

Apple’s revived the iPhone 6 with something it’s never had before: a 32GB flash memory disk. Carriers across the globe from Asia to Europe to the iPhone-only Virgin Mobile USA have picked it up for a run and now the Great White North sees it on the run up.

Sources to MobileSyrup have told that the Space Grey iPhone will make its way to the nation’s carriers from July 5 for CA$485, about US$365 and just above the average for the typical selling price.

No telling if Apple will ever sell the phone direct to consumers, especially through retail locations, but since the company has been quiet about the phone on its sites worldwide, it seems that the wet work’s entirely up to the third parties.

Via
GSMArena
Source
MobileSyrup
