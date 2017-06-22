As much as we love the TCL-made BlackBerry KEYone for its epic battery life, and respect it for trying to make physical keyboards great again, it’s hard not to turn our attention to the two companies’ prospective next big thing.

After all, the (semi-) exclusive global manufacturer of BlackBerries has confirmed a little while ago at least two more phones of the same brand are actively in development, and yet, no one seems to know the first thing about them.

Common sense dictates impending sequels for last year’s mid-range DTEK50 and high-end DTEK60 the China-based TCL Corporation covertly built, and a largely mysterious device carrying model number BBD100-1 on the inside might fit the former’s description.

A public User Agent Profile discovered on TCL’s servers appears to suggest this is an all-touchscreen affair, with an MSM8953 CPU in tow that could belong to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 or 626 SoC, as well as Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display resolution.

So far, the BBD100-x (DTEK55?) doesn’t sound like a major upgrade over the August 2016-released Snapdragon 617 5.2-incher, but of course, many important features are still up in the air.

It’s possible this will be based on an as-yet unannounced Alcatel Idol 5s, and some seemingly unfounded speculation calls for a massive 4000 mAh battery, 4GB RAM, home button-mounted fingerprint scanner, $599 Canadian price tag, and Krypton codename.