Toshiba favors SK Hynix to take its memory chip unit

After several more days in the posturing process, Toshiba is now preferring bids from a multi-national conglomerate led by SK Hynix for its semiconductor business.

The group is led by Bain Capital in the United States, the state-run Development Bank of Japan and Innovation Network of Japan. The South Korean firm is expected to pitch in 15 percent of the offer totaling roughly $17.5 billion. Toshiba is aiming to close the auction by June 28, when it holds its annual shareholder meeting.

In addition to fostering future partnerships with Toshiba, SK Hynix would vault from fourth place into second for the global market share of NAND flash storage chips with a combined 28.6 percent. IHS reports that Samsung tops the sector with 36.7 percent of shipments.

And as the iPhone 8 starts to creep into view with huge disk orders, this deal can come no sooner.