Android

Toshiba favors SK Hynix to take its memory chip unit

Contents
Advertisement

After several more days in the posturing process, Toshiba is now preferring bids from a multi-national conglomerate led by SK Hynix for its semiconductor business.

The group is led by Bain Capital in the United States, the state-run Development Bank of Japan and Innovation Network of Japan. The South Korean firm is expected to pitch in 15 percent of the offer totaling roughly $17.5 billion. Toshiba is aiming to close the auction by June 28, when it holds its annual shareholder meeting.

In addition to fostering future partnerships with Toshiba, SK Hynix would vault from fourth place into second for the global market share of NAND flash storage chips with a combined 28.6 percent. IHS reports that Samsung tops the sector with 36.7 percent of shipments.

And as the iPhone 8 starts to creep into view with huge disk orders, this deal can come no sooner.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
The Korea Herald
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
business, components, Korea, NAND, News, SK Hynix, Toshiba, US
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.