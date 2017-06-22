Android

SIM-free sellers have real Nokia 5 release date in UK

Contents
Advertisement

Well, the second quarter launch window has flown out the window for Nokia’s entry-level Android smartphones. HMD Global may be catching up to its own expectations in launching these devices, but it does look like the United Kingdom will be getting the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 in July.

Amazon.co.uk and Clove Technology are the first SIM-free phone retailers to list dates of availability and what appears to be firm pricing for the phones. The Nokia 3 (Amazon/Clove) will go up for £129.99 from July 12 while the Nokia 5 (Amazon/Clove) holds off until July 19 at £189.99.

The former outlet is more reserved in its offerings, having only separate listing for the Nokia 3 in white and black. The Nokia 5 colors are all in one listing with black, blue and silver colors available. Clove is offering both devices in those three colors as well as in copper.

That’s one country down, we suppose. Another 119 to go.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, availability, Clove, HMD Global, News, Nokia, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Pricing, release date, UK
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.