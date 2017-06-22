SIM-free sellers have real Nokia 5 release date in UK
Well, the second quarter launch window has flown out the window for Nokia’s entry-level Android smartphones. HMD Global may be catching up to its own expectations in launching these devices, but it does look like the United Kingdom will be getting the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 in July.
Amazon.co.uk and Clove Technology are the first SIM-free phone retailers to list dates of availability and what appears to be firm pricing for the phones. The Nokia 3 (Amazon/Clove) will go up for £129.99 from July 12 while the Nokia 5 (Amazon/Clove) holds off until July 19 at £189.99.
The former outlet is more reserved in its offerings, having only separate listing for the Nokia 3 in white and black. The Nokia 5 colors are all in one listing with black, blue and silver colors available. Clove is offering both devices in those three colors as well as in copper.
That’s one country down, we suppose. Another 119 to go.