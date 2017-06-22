Sharp, Samsung now setting sights for US factories

Both Samsung and Foxconn are looking to expand their manufacturing presence in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The chaebol is in wind-down talks on a $300 million purchase of a factory formerly run by Caterpillar in South Carolina. The facility could be used for home appliances. This would come against LG’s ongoing efforts to start its first plant in the country with a location in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, major Apple contractor Foxconn has narrowed its location deliberations of a potential US plant for its display-making company Sharp. The rust belt states — where manufacturing drove 20th century economies — of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are in the mix along with Texas for a large panel production facility. A total investment of $10 billion, up from an earlier stipulation of $7 billion, is now at stake.

All of this activity comes under President Donald Trump’s watch and his lax attitude on business, encouraging job growth and retainment in the United States. Earlier this year, Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank pledged $50 billion and 5,000 jobs to America’s tech sector.