Second ZTE Quartz software update is over the air now

First Android Wear watch, second software update. ZTE has once again updated its Quartz smartwatch after having only launched it in April with T-Mobile. The over-the-air update contains security patches for Wear 2.0 as well as Bluetooth connection and syncing improvements and other tweaks.

It’s nice to see that ZTE now has a monthly update pace for its one and only smartwatch, even if it only has been two months. The company has also taken some TLC to the Axon 7 and Axon 7 mini with iterative, but visibly nagging Android 7.1.1 updates.

The annoying bit, though, is that you’ll need a full charge, Wi-Fi access and some time to scroll through the settings to access the update for installation.

