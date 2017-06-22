Samsung tried hard to bill Bixby as much more than your typical voice assistant when launching the “intelligent interface” alongside the Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones, all while suggesting it would take a bit of time for third-party developers to throw their weight behind the Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana and Alexa-contending AI.

That’s completely understandable, albeit clearly not ideal, but what’s inexcusable is the core service still doesn’t properly support any of the world’s three most common native languages. Or any of the top 20, for that matter.

English grammar and syntax issues have reportedly led to unforeseen delays in the virtual assistant’s expansion efforts, and US-based GS8 users are finding the app so pointless without voice capabilities that they’re willing to go to ridiculously great lengths to reprogram or kill that dedicated launch button altogether.

Still, those patient and devoted enough to the brand can now get an early taste of Bixby’s full power and assistance stateside, with beta builds finally going out to select testers. Unfortunately, Samsung no longer allows Early Access Program entry, though “overwhelming response” likely guarantees there are a lot of people scanning for bugs, glitches and general language misunderstandings.

Hence, whenever Bixby Voice will be ready for primetime and a public, wide-scale rollout in the US, you can probably expect it to be awesome. Let’s just hope it won’t be too late for the once-so-promising digital assistant.