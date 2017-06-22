In kicking off a largely predictable but also somewhat surprising global Android 7.1.1 Nougat rollout for last year’s Moto G4 Play earlier this week, Lenovo reminded us there’s no G5 Play around or in the pipeline.

As confusing as it may sound though, that recently unveiled Moto E4 can be considered the heir apparent to the ultra-low-cost throne, especially stateside, where the new entry-level C and C Plus are unlikely to ever launch, at least not through authorized, official channels.

Priced at $129.99 unlocked, and also headed for Amazon’s popular Prime Exclusive program at an unknown date with a probable discount of $50 or so, the metal-clad 5-incher is already available on Verizon.

Listed at $69.99 online, down from a “regular” price of $199.99 that’s clearly and intentionally inaccurate, the 16GB Moto E4 combines “the things you want with the network you’ll love”… on prepaid plans. You know, the ones that start at $40 a month, 3GB “high speed” data included, going all the way up to $80 for “unlimited” service.

We don’t know for sure right now if Big Red plans a postpaid E4 release as well, but if history is any indication, you’ll have to make do with the prepaid offer. Or wait until June 30, when unlocked variants will reach retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and Newegg in addition to Motorola’s own e-store.

Next month, the Moto E4 should further expand to Boost Mobile, Sprint, Republic Wireless, Target and Ting, with the E4 Plus coming to the US “later this summer” at unknown carriers and sellers.