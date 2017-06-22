Aside from an unrivaled camera experience and great “attention to design detail”, OnePlus seems to have spent quite a lot of time leading up to its latest flagship’s announcement and simultaneous limited release working on mass production and global distribution.

Remember how the 3T launched in the always-important market of India several weeks after its US debut? Or how the OnePlus 3 eliminated invites, running instead into tight supply issues and month-long shipping delays that lasted forever?

There’s no guarantee all those pickles are behind the increasingly ambitious Chinese OEM for the OnePlus 5, especially given the phone’s early box-office success, but at least open sales will kick off worldwide in just a few days.

Over in India, a flash sale event is planned for today, starting at 4:30 PM local time, both on Amazon.in and oneplusstore.in. Billed as a regional Amazon exclusive, the OP5 costs Rs. 32,999 in Slate Gray, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space included, or Rs. 37,999 in Midnight Black, with 8GB memory and 128GB digital hoarding room onboard.

That’s slightly steeper than what US buyers are charged, for instance, converting to roughly $510 and $590, compared to $479 and $539 respectively. But we’re talking radically different countries, import taxes often taking their toll, and the OnePlus 5 delivers solid bang for your… rupee anyway.

The 16 + 20MP dual cams aren’t perfect, but they do the job, the design is far from original but certainly premium, and then you have all that RAM, a Snapdragon 835 processor and super-fast-charging battery.