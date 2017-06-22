When we hit our reviewers’ guide for the OnePlus 5, we noticed the shocking omission of lens focal lengths for the dual-camera system. We know that the iPhone 7 Plus has 28mm and 56mm lenses on its cameras. Why not on the OnePlus 5?

The camera’s software presents the instant zoom option to us as a straight-up 2x zoom. But OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has announced on Twitter that the optical element of it only accounts for a 60 percent frame pull. The other 40 percent comes from software.

Optical zoom is at 1.6x, the remaining 0.4x is realized through SmartCapture multiframe technology. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 21, 2017

Note the claim of “lossless zoom,” tough to claim with software since there’s an inherent loss when you’re forced to make pixels redundant — all you can do is to be smart about how you edit those pixels. And even if Pei were to claim that a software crop of the 20-megapixel sensor behind the telephoto lens down to a 16-megapixel view equivalent on the wide-angle side, the company still advertised a 20-megapixel camera in conjunction with 2x zoom — there’s room for confusion still.

Add to this the complaints of the company having done a poor job with electronic stabilization of 4K video and you have another bone to pile on in this growing closet of nitpicks and concerns.