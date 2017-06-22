The recent announcement of a (slightly) upgraded LG G6+, as well as the imminence of a presumably similar V30, not to mention heated competition from Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, HTC U11 and OnePlus 5, should make the already attractive “standard” LG G6 even more affordable before long.

But at least for the time being, if you’re not dead set on the chaebol’s “Full Vision” new flagship, it might be a sensible idea to look around for the best LG G5 and V20 deals.

Those two are no longer the cream of the crop, and the former had a tough time finding adopters from the get-go, but they both deliver stellar bang for buck at heavily discounted prices.

Jacked back up to $450 at B&H Photo Video, the GSM/CDMA unlocked LG V20 (model number US996) costs $400 again, this time on DailySteals, if and only if you remember to apply the LGV20DS coupon code at checkout.

Meanwhile, Newegg is holding a limited-time sale on the 32GB LG G5 (RS998) with US warranty, charging $259 a pop through Monday, June 26. Well, technically, the modular phone in a titan coat of paint is sold and shipped by third-party retailer Good Guys Electronics, but your purchase is “generally covered” under Newegg’s Marketplace Guarantee.

Oh, and if you’re interested in a G5-compatible filler item, the Cam Plus “Friend” sets you back an absurdly low $7.99, sold and shipped by Newegg.