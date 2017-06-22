Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the Huawei Watch 2. Then we discuss Samsung’s launch of Bixby voice in the US, and how certain people can access it in the US. Imagination Technologies is next as we discuss how losing Apple as a customer has pretty much left the company up for sale. Then the topic is iOS 11 beta 2 and how Apple continues to add more features. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and how Touch ID might delay things one more time.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– That’s more like it: Huawei Watch 2 goes for $265 on eBay after $35 markdown

– Samsung kicks off Bixby Voice rollout for US Early Access Program members

– Hurt by Apple beyond repair, the entire Imagination Technologies Group is now up for sale

– Touch ID on iPhone 8 once again up in the air