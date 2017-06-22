While it’s unlikely to ever come to this for semiconductor giant and smartphone application processor market leader Qualcomm, Imagination’s abrupt recent fall from grace highlights the importance of a good understanding between major tech patent holders and Apple.

The UK-based Imagination Technologies Group is obviously way smaller than San Diego’s Qualcomm Incorporated, employing around 1,700 people (vs 30,000+), and generating total 2016 revenues of £120 million, a whopping half of which came from Cupertino business.

Namely, PowerVR GPUs that handle the graphics performance of all iPhones, iPads and even iPods out there. Now, they say the world’s most profitable smartphone-making corporation tried to acquire Imagination at one point in an attempt to move GPU production in-house, ultimately deciding to poach some of its “partner’s” executives and engineers to do its own thing.

Following the inevitable announcement of the age-old alliance’s targeted end by 2019, Imagination Technologies shares almost instantly collapsed, and roughly 70 percent of the company’s value went poof.

The official stock price recovered a little since April, but nowhere near enough to impede intentions of selling MIPS and Ensigma divisions, and finally, the “Group” as a whole.

That’s right, anyone can bid for the entire 1985-founded R&D enterprise now, with interest already shown by a “number of parties for a potential acquisition” at an undisclosed price.

“Preliminary discussions” are apparently underway, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple were to emerge as a favorite. After all, the purchase would be a bargain now compared to last year.

In the meantime, Imagination “remains in dispute” with its most important associate turned enemy, seeking “alternative commercial arrangements for the current licence and royalty agreement.” Otherwise, copyright infringement lawsuits might be filed before Tim Cook gets to unveil the first iPhone and iPad graphics processing unit built internally.