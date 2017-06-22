Android

That’s more like it: Huawei Watch 2 goes for $265 on eBay after $35 markdown

It doesn’t take an in-depth review to tell the Huawei Watch 2 addresses a vastly different type of audience than its smoking hot forerunner, and while you may find plenty to complain about when it comes to both design and software, a robust set of hardware features makes this a smart buy… at $264.99.

Wait, but isn’t the second-gen wearable device available for $299.99 and up from a host of US retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon and B&H? Well, that’s what eBay is for, as top-rated seller 232tech shaves 35 bucks off the Android Wear 2.0 gadget’s MSRP in “limited quantity.”

You can only get the discounted Huawei Watch 2 in a carbon black plastic chassis with a matching rubber band, and in addition to the US, where shipping is obviously free, the thing can also be delivered across dozens of other countries for some extra dough.

“Brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged” in its “original packaging”, the smartwatch on sale comes with an international charger and US adapter, as well as more importantly built-in GPS, a continuous heart rate monitor, NFC support for Google Assistant functionality on your wrist, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Despite sporting a sharp 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution, the Huawei Watch 2 promises to keep the lights on for up to two days on a single charge, thanks to a large 420 mAh battery.

It’s not particularly thin or elegant, but it’s one of the most capable, versatile and powerful Apple Watch contenders around.

