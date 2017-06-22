Google Glass is dead and kicking, getting random software updates after years of radio silence
So, this is weird. And it probably doesn’t mean anything for the future of Google Glass. What future? Well, that’s precisely the thing. Mountain View never formally killed its controversial early optical head-mounted display project, now, did it?
Back in January 2016, when the wildly expensive wearable device that likely inspired the cheaper, more basic Snapchat Spectacles vanished from social media, we all assumed a major rebranding effort was in the works. Presumably, a refocus on the enterprise market segment too.
But then we heard nothing, from official or unofficial sources, the search giant or its Aura-leading ex-Amazon employees. What’s more, existing Google Glass consumer units apparently saw their software support quietly halted years ago, so yeah, the tech world-changing initiative sure sounded dead and buried.
Fast forward to this seemingly mundane week, and out of nowhere, both a firmware update and MyGlass companion app revision are making their way to surviving users over-the-air.
By no means radical, the XE23 software amendment brings generic “bug fixes and performance improvements” to the table, as well as Bluetooth functionality for easy Google Glass pairing with compatible keyboards, mice and other “input devices.”
MyGlass, the service that allows you to sync to Android phones, now targets OS version 5.1 Lollipop, with notifications capable of popping up on Wear watches and in front of your eyes simultaneously.
Still, the question remains – why update something completely forgotten since September 2014?