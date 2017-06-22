Android

Facebook Messenger gets Spotify Group Playlists for chat jams

Collaboration is the spice of solitude. Everyone picks up something from one another and brings it into another place entirely.

That’s pretty much what we have now with Spotify‘s Group Playlists for Facebook Messenger, which extends upon the existing standalone feature and takes it to integrated ease as you chat with roommates, party planners or whoever else you might be talking with.

The new Messenger extension has its own interface for you to search for and add songs to a new playlist and it can be easily modified by other people in the chat.

Hit the source link to get the extension.

Via
Android Police
Source
Spotify
