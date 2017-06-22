Dual-camera ZTE Small Fresh 5 promotes fine-tuned portrait bokeh

In a barrage of images, ZTE has announced that the Small Fresh 5 is to have a dual-camera system with a variable portrait mode.

The budget device comes in four colors and in two memory configurations: 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for ¥999 ($146) and 4/32GB for ¥1,399 ($205) features a 13-megapixel main rear camera with a 2-megapixel focus assist sensor. The software allows users to have a “portrait mode” much like other high-end phones do, here with up to seven levels of bokeh.

Other features include a very accurate fingerprint sensor and quick translations for up to 23 languages.

It’s a pretty device in green or gold or blue or black and even pretty with the wallet. First commercial activity in China begins on July 5.