Dual-camera ZTE Small Fresh 5 promotes fine-tuned portrait bokeh
Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
Quad-core (4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 308
5 inches LCD
720 x 1280 (~291 ppi)
3GB or 4GB RAM options
16GB or 32GB options
Rear: 13MP + 2MP dual-camera
Front: 5MP
2,500mAh non-removable
July 5th, 2017
In a barrage of images, ZTE has announced that the Small Fresh 5 is to have a dual-camera system with a variable portrait mode.
The budget device comes in four colors and in two memory configurations: 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for ¥999 ($146) and 4/32GB for ¥1,399 ($205) features a 13-megapixel main rear camera with a 2-megapixel focus assist sensor. The software allows users to have a “portrait mode” much like other high-end phones do, here with up to seven levels of bokeh.
Other features include a very accurate fingerprint sensor and quick translations for up to 23 languages.
It’s a pretty device in green or gold or blue or black and even pretty with the wallet. First commercial activity in China begins on July 5.