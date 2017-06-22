Android

Android Oatmeal Cookie may be internal codename for 8.0

Contents
Advertisement

Key Lime Pie. Lemon Meringue Pie. New York Cheesecake. All of these codenames were tied to their relevant letter Android release and all of them turned out, at least by hearsay, to be the codename used around the Googleplex.

Now there’s some pickup from one Android codebin inside Google pointing to the dessert name for Android 8.0 is “Oatmeal Cookie”. The initials “OC” have been tagged with version statuses such as “dev” and “MR1” or Maintenance Release 1.

And the code hasn’t just been inside Google. There was an explicit mention at I/O 2017.

Still, deeply-connected managing editor of Android Police David Ruddock wasn’t taking well some of the headlines that were coming out of this development.

And after a good lecture about the above earlier internal codenames…

Calm your Oily Cantaloupes. Perhaps we will once again see a day where Android’s dessert will be as much of a mouthful to pronounce as Ice Cream Sandwich.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oatmeal Cookie, Android Oreo, developers, Google, News, Rumors
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.