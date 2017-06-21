WhatsApp supporting Android Gingerbread into 2020

Facebook-owned ubiquitous chat app WhatsApp has updated its end of life path for older versions of Android.

Support for all versions of Android before 2.3.7 will be extended through February 1, 2020 — you’ll remember that WhatsApp was targeting the demise of Android 2.1 and 2.2 compatibility for the end of 2016. While Android distribution figures have finally stopped counting devices logged in through Froyo, Gingerbread remains a stubborn fixture on that pie chart at just below 1 percent.

As a reminder, Nokia Symbian S60 support wraps up at the end of the month while BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8 and older relative platforms should die off the WhatsApp platform at the end of this year. The Nokia S40 will lose its grip by end of next year.