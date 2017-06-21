China’s vivo is more known as a selfie-obsessed brand for smartphones than anything else these days — though not as hardcore as Meitu. But you can only go so far with the camera up front these days, so how will the company take the edge and make it bleed?

Well, MWC China is on its way to Shanghai and vivo has sent out invitations to the press to cover what looks to be a clear visual glyph of something indicating under-glass fingerprint sensing technology. Just last week did we only see a rather stark and unadorned image of a phone that appears to support that feature.

Vivo nampaknya akan mengenalkan teknologi sensor sidik jari under-display di MWC Tiongkok pada 28 Juni mendatang, bakal jadi pelopor nih. pic.twitter.com/yMUjJYBkF7 — krispitech (@krispitech) June 21, 2017

We’ve been long overdue for on-screen scanning as a feature ever since Qualcomm’s Sense ID ultrasonic technology. Sure, Xiaomi may have finally decided to take up the feature, but it’s had little traction since then.

So, it looks like our best chance to look at this tech live seems to be from June 28 to July 1.