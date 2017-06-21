Android

vivo event at MWC China on June 28 may have a phone with on-screen fingerprint sensing

Contents
Advertisement

China’s vivo is more known as a selfie-obsessed brand for smartphones than anything else these days — though not as hardcore as Meitu. But you can only go so far with the camera up front these days, so how will the company take the edge and make it bleed?

Well, MWC China is on its way to Shanghai and vivo has sent out invitations to the press to cover what looks to be a clear visual glyph of something indicating under-glass fingerprint sensing technology. Just last week did we only see a rather stark and unadorned image of a phone that appears to support that feature.

We’ve been long overdue for on-screen scanning as a feature ever since Qualcomm’s Sense ID ultrasonic technology. Sure, Xiaomi may have finally decided to take up the feature, but it’s had little traction since then.

So, it looks like our best chance to look at this tech live seems to be from June 28 to July 1.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Display, fingerprint sensor, Glass, MWC, News, Rumors, Vivo
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.