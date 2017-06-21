You may not have expected much from Sprint’s pompous prepaid market-disrupting Virgin Mobile experiments first teased way back in January. And you probably didn’t get too excited about the MVNO’s five free months of service offered for LG X Power buyers shortly thereafter.

But what if Virgin can hook you up with a “full” 12 months of unlimited talk, text and data at the crazy low price of $1? It’s true, and it kicks off another unconventional rebranding effort, this time as an “exclusively iPhone” carrier.

Sounds like complete madness, though hardcore iFans will feel Virgin makes quite a compelling case arguing “There’s iPhone. And then there’s everything else.” As such, the American no-contract mobile provider is “teaming with Apple to offer you nothing but the world’s most popular phone.”

Phones, that is, including the $279 and up SE, $319 iPhone 6, a 6s available for as little as $550, the $650 and up 6s Plus, as well as full iPhone 7 and 7 Plus lineups ranging in no-commitment pricing from $650 to $970.

Each and every iDevice can be activated on a single unlimited plan typically setting you back $50 a month. But for your first year on the network, you only have to pay a grand total of $1, no questions asked, as long as you purchase one of the aforementioned iPhones and transfer a number to the “Inner Circle.”

New members enrolling in this unique program by July 31 should keep in mind their “unlimited” data will be “deprioritized during times and places where the network is constrained” after using 23 gigs over a single billing cycle, and video streams will be “mobile-optimized at up to 480p+ resolution”, with 500 kbps max music streaming, and cloud gaming capped off at “up to 2 mbps.”

If it makes you feel any better, there are also perks offered with Virgin Mobile Inner Circle memberships, including a free Virgin Atlantic “companion” ticket if you buy one round-trip ticket to the UK, complimentary third night accommodation at Virgin Hotels, and various Virgin Wines discounts.