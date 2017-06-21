Android

T-Mobile Wi-Fi Calling now on ZTE Axon 7 Mini with Android 7.1.1

The beta’s all boarded up, the goal now is to get the update shipped out. ZTE has announced that the Android 7.1.1 update is now heading out to the Axon 7 Mini.

The phone follows the footsteps of the Axon 7 in bringing in new emoji and little battery performance tweaks. Even better, users who are on the T-Mobile network now have access to Wi-Fi Calling and messaging.

Users will need to have at least a 30 percent charge or a charging cable plugged in to start the update and they must have an alternate authentication method if they only use the fingerprint sensor.

