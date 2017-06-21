It really says a lot about Microsoft’s scattered software strategy that the world’s most popular music streaming service (by a landslide) recently halted updates for its Windows Phone app while continuing to hold off on a dedicated Windows Store release for compatible PCs.

Of course, Windows desktop users have been able to enjoy both Spotify’s free and premium subscription tiers for many years now, just not by downloading a special UWP (Universal Windows Platform) app from the 2012-launched Windows Store.

That would have become a major inconvenience in Windows 10 S, the new OS version “streamlined for security and superior performance” relying exclusively on applications “delivered via the Windows Store ensuring Microsoft-verified security and integrity.”

Thankfully, the Redmond-based tech giant and Swedish online audio playing king have finally come together to deliver on last month’s promise, and yes, Spotify is now available in the Windows Store for Windows 10 (Anniversary Update or later) and 10 S in “all of the 60 countries” supporting the on-demand media streaming platform.

The new app looks in no way special or different from Spotify’s standard PC interface, but it’s there, it’s obviously free to download, install and even use with limited functionality.

Some sort of a celebratory promotion would have been nice, but at least you can get a 30-day Premium trial, no strings attached, before starting to cough up $9.99 a month.